Kim Jong-un executes several ministers to pave the way for his sister and daughter

North Korea purge: Kim Jong-un orders several ministers to be executed to pave the way for his sister and daughter









North Korea’s totalitarian regime has carried out a new purge of its top leadership, according to reports in the Japanese press and reported by the British daily The Sun. Four or five senior officials have been executed on the orders of dictator Kim Jong-un.

One of those purged is Ri Yong-ho, who negotiated North Korea’s nuclear agreements with the United States. Ri was North Korea’s ambassador to Britain and was fluent in English.

According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, citing unnamed sources, the 66-year-old diplomat was reportedly executed last year along with four or five other senior officials.

All of those executed are believed to have had links to the North Korean embassy in Britain. Ri is the most high-profile North Korean figure to have been killed for several years. His family is close to the regime and has been trusted by the Kim dynasty for decades.

Ri played a key role in negotiations between North Korea and the United States. He spearheaded the talks held between Trump and Kim in Singapore, from which no agreement emerged.

The reasons Ri lost favor with the dictator are unknown, but it is likely a combination of the failed U.S. summits and internal power struggles.

The news came amid rumors that Kim is grooming his sister and daughter to take over the reins of the regime due to his alleged ill health.

Kim was photographed with his infant daughter Kim Ju-ae for the first time in November as he held the girl’s hand just before the test launch of a nuclear missile. The girl, believed to be nine or ten years old, has been described by North Korean media as Kim’s “most beloved daughter.”

Days ago, coinciding with the anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, who passed away on December 17, 2011, North Korea banned laughter, alcohol and birthdays for a week and mobilized undercover agents to monitor compliance.

In addition, some of the events commemorating Kim Jong-il’s mourning period were held outdoors in the midst of a cold snap. In South Pyongan Province, north of the capital Pyongyang, residents were forced to attend memorial services throughout the day. Temperatures reached -12 degrees Celsius.

