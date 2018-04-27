Friday, April 27, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Man defecates on floor of closed bar, owner seeks assistance

Man defecates on floor of closed bar, owner seeks assistance

Pattaya 2nd road
TN Pattaya 0

The owner of the popular Kiss Beer Bar, across from Central Festival Mall on 2nd road in Pattaya is seeking assistance in identifying THIS man.

This man came in just before 9:30AM in the morning on Thursday the 25th of April in his bar and on camera relieved himself in public on the floor of the bar and then left. The bar was closed at the time. However, the man likely did not expect that the CCtv camera’s were rolling and that the owner would go to local media.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Immigration begin Pattaya crackdown on illegal foreign street beggars

Water Buffalo, Phayao Lake

Runaway buffalo gores six people after escape from Chonburi races

Breaking News

Pattaya: Police witness jet ski scam in person

Leave a Reply