Man defecates on floor of closed bar, owner seeks assistance

The owner of the popular Kiss Beer Bar, across from Central Festival Mall on 2nd road in Pattaya is seeking assistance in identifying THIS man.

This man came in just before 9:30AM in the morning on Thursday the 25th of April in his bar and on camera relieved himself in public on the floor of the bar and then left. The bar was closed at the time. However, the man likely did not expect that the CCtv camera’s were rolling and that the owner would go to local media.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News