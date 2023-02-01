Phuket Officials Clarify About Alleged Extortion of Money From Saudi Arabian Tourist
The President of the Andaman Guide Association has clarified about a rumor about officers allegedly extorting money from a Saudi Arabian tourist.
The story came to light after this week an unidentified tour guide spoke out on a Thai television news program following national news around the extortion of a Taiwanese Actress. He said a tour guide in Phuket messaged him about corrupt law enforcement officers allegedly placing illegal drugs on a Saudi Arabian tourist. They then extorted money from the tourist of roughly one million baht.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
