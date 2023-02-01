Phuket Officials Clarify About Alleged Extortion of Money From Saudi Arabian Tourist

February 1, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




The President of the Andaman Guide Association has clarified about a rumor about officers allegedly extorting money from a Saudi Arabian tourist.

The story came to light after this week an unidentified tour guide spoke out on a Thai television news program following national news around the extortion of a Taiwanese Actress. He said a tour guide in Phuket messaged him about corrupt law enforcement officers allegedly placing illegal drugs on a Saudi Arabian tourist. They then extorted money from the tourist of roughly one million baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



