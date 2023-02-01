Dust levels unsafe in 53 provinces, including Bangkok

February 1, 2023 TN
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Smoke haze in Lampang province, Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




PM2.5 dust levels above the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre were reported in 53 provinces across the country, including Bangkok and its suburbs, on Wednesday morning.

The worst hit area was in tambon Lat Yai of Muang district in Samut Sakhon province, with harmful levels of PM2.5 dust at 132mcg/m³, the Pollution Control Department’s air pollution centre reported on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

