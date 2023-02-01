Dust levels unsafe in 53 provinces, including Bangkok









PM2.5 dust levels above the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre were reported in 53 provinces across the country, including Bangkok and its suburbs, on Wednesday morning.

The worst hit area was in tambon Lat Yai of Muang district in Samut Sakhon province, with harmful levels of PM2.5 dust at 132mcg/m³, the Pollution Control Department’s air pollution centre reported on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





