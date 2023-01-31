Air Pollution Hits Unhealthy Levels in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Jan 31 (TNA) – Bangkok’s air quality on Tuesday hit unhealthy levels in many parts of Bangkok due to stagnant weather conditions.
Readings by air quality stations in the capital showed levels of PM 2.5 dust, exceeding the safety threshold in 36 areas witht the high level recorded in Nong Khaem district at 69 microgrammes per cubic metre.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
