Targeted Inspections Conducted on Vehicles Emitting Black Smoke

January 31, 2023 TN
Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand

A bus overtaking truck in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




BANGKOK (NNT) – To alleviate air pollution levels in Bangkok, more inspections of vehicles and public transportation are being carried out to ensure fewer overall emissions in the capital.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) is working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Department of Land Transport (DLT) to ensure that vehicles in Bangkok aren’t releasing excess black smoke emissions.

Police have also set up more roadside checkpoints to inspect public transport vehicles, as these cars run on diesel oil, which reportedly can exacerbate air pollution levels.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



