Targeted Inspections Conducted on Vehicles Emitting Black Smoke









BANGKOK (NNT) – To alleviate air pollution levels in Bangkok, more inspections of vehicles and public transportation are being carried out to ensure fewer overall emissions in the capital.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) is working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Department of Land Transport (DLT) to ensure that vehicles in Bangkok aren’t releasing excess black smoke emissions.

Police have also set up more roadside checkpoints to inspect public transport vehicles, as these cars run on diesel oil, which reportedly can exacerbate air pollution levels.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





