Officials check vehicles for black smoke emissions in greater Bangkok

Officials check vehicles for black smoke emissions in greater Bangkok1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Officials are enforcing measures to reduce levels of particulate matter of 25 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5), one of which is restricting the number of vehicles emitting black exhaust fumes on the roads in Bangkok and surrounding areas. In the last four months, more than 60,000 were inspected, with 400 found to exceed emission standards.
Officials continue inspecting vehicles, particularly trucks and public buses, on the inbound lanes of Borommaratchachonnani Road, Bangkok. If the vehicles are found to exceed emission standards, they are banned from the road until they are fixed according to the law.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand