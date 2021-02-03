February 3, 2021

Thailand placed 4th in ASEAN on the Democracy Index 2020

Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai during the coup. Photo: Takeaway.


Thailand has been placed fourth in ASEAN, and 73rd in the world, while categorized as one of the world’s “Flawed Democracies,” on the Democracy Index 2020 by The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Malaysia ranks at the world’s 39th position, placing it at the top of ASEAN index, followed by the Philippines at number 55, Indonesia at 64, Thailand 73 and Singapore at 74. While Cambodia, categorized as “Authoritarian,” ranked number 130 in the world, followed by Myanmar at 135, Vietnam at 137, and Lao at 161. Brunei, however, was left uncategorized and unscored.

Thai PBS World

