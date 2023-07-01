Pita Limjaroenrat ‘confident’ of coalition agreement Sunday

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending a meeting organized by the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT). Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has expressed confidence his party, Pheu Thai and their fellow coalition partners will reach the agreements needed to form a new government when they hold talks on Sunday.

Pheu Thai Leader Denies Rumours on House Speaker Post

Acknowledging that a clear stance is still needed from the Pheu Thai Party, Mr Pita on Saturday voiced his belief that the second largest party in the House of Representatives will not draw out negotiations to form the administration.

Full story: Bangkok Post

