Thailand Emerges as Hotspot for International Filmmakers









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has proven to be an attractive destination for foreign filmmakers, with over 200 international films shot in the country during the first half of this year, resulting in a revenue of 1.84 billion baht.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana announced the encouraging figures on June 29, emphasizing the government’s unwavering support in promoting Thailand as an ideal location for global film productions.

One of the latest foreign films being shot in Thailand is a Warner Bros Discovery production centered around Thai cuisine. Thai star couple Prin “Mark” Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas are starring in this US production, which showcases picturesque locations across the country. The film is set to be aired on HBO and HBO Go, further highlighting Thailand’s appeal as a filming destination.

