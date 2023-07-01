Female Caddie Brutally Attacked by Stranger near Pattaya









A Thai caddie was brutally attacked by a man while driving to a golf course near Pattaya. The assailant splashed gasoline on her and pushed her off the road, resulting in serious injuries.

Foreigner Dressed Like Police Officer Attacks Chinese Driver in Pattaya

The victim, Ms. Nuan Yothi, 44, took her plight to The Pattaya News on Thursday, June 29th, saying she was assaulted by an unknown male suspect while driving her motorbike to a golf course on Highway 331 in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

