Female Caddie Brutally Attacked by Stranger near Pattaya

TN July 1, 2023 0
A golf course

A golf course. Photo: Sean / Pixahive.




A Thai caddie was brutally attacked by a man while driving to a golf course near Pattaya. The assailant splashed gasoline on her and pushed her off the road, resulting in serious injuries.

Foreigner Dressed Like Police Officer Attacks Chinese Driver in Pattaya

The victim, Ms. Nuan Yothi, 44, took her plight to The Pattaya News on Thursday, June 29th, saying she was assaulted by an unknown male suspect while driving her motorbike to a golf course on Highway 331 in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0
Cruise ship SuperStar Virgo in the waters of Patong Beach, Phuket

Plan to Build 7.4-billion-baht High-class Cruise Ship Port in Pattaya to be Proposed to Thai Cabinet

TN June 30, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Wall Collapses on 11-year-old Boy in Pattaya Causing Serious Injuries

TN June 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai children in a motorcycle sidecar

Health Concerns Rise as 9.1% of Thai Youth Report E-cigarette Use

TN July 1, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Pita Limjaroenrat ‘confident’ of coalition agreement Sunday

TN July 1, 2023 0
Long tail boats on Maya Beach, Phi Phi Islands

Thailand Emerges as Hotspot for International Filmmakers

TN July 1, 2023 0
A golf course

Female Caddie Brutally Attacked by Stranger near Pattaya

TN July 1, 2023 0
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

TN July 1, 2023 0