Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

TN July 1, 2023 0
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.




Twenty-five customers aged below 20 were found at a food shop that served as a front for a pub during a raid conducted in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district in the early hours of Saturday.

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration’s (DPA) law enforcement operations centre and territorial defence volunteers raided Larb Ped Yaso Jae Nim Rong Muang, a food shop located in a three-storey building near Wat Chamni Hattakarn on Rama I Road, around 3am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Min Buri District in Bangkok

Bangkok student stabs girlfriend to death, survives suicide leap

TN June 30, 2023 0
Don Muang Airport arrival hall

Passenger at Don Mueang Airport Loses Her Leg After Getting Stuck in Moving Walkway

TN June 29, 2023 0
Thai students practicing Yoga

Bangkok students can wear hair styles and clothes of their choice

TN June 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai children in a motorcycle sidecar

Health Concerns Rise as 9.1% of Thai Youth Report E-cigarette Use

TN July 1, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat attending the ACT meeting.

Pita Limjaroenrat ‘confident’ of coalition agreement Sunday

TN July 1, 2023 0
Long tail boats on Maya Beach, Phi Phi Islands

Thailand Emerges as Hotspot for International Filmmakers

TN July 1, 2023 0
A golf course

Female Caddie Brutally Attacked by Stranger near Pattaya

TN July 1, 2023 0
Siam area in Pathum Wan

Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

TN July 1, 2023 0