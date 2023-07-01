Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

Siam area in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.









Twenty-five customers aged below 20 were found at a food shop that served as a front for a pub during a raid conducted in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district in the early hours of Saturday.

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration’s (DPA) law enforcement operations centre and territorial defence volunteers raided Larb Ped Yaso Jae Nim Rong Muang, a food shop located in a three-storey building near Wat Chamni Hattakarn on Rama I Road, around 3am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





