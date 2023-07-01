Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan
Twenty-five customers aged below 20 were found at a food shop that served as a front for a pub during a raid conducted in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration’s (DPA) law enforcement operations centre and territorial defence volunteers raided Larb Ped Yaso Jae Nim Rong Muang, a food shop located in a three-storey building near Wat Chamni Hattakarn on Rama I Road, around 3am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
