South Korean Couple with American Nationality Found Dead in Phuket
A South Korean couple who also had dual American nationality were found dead on a bed at a hotel in Thalang along with two syringes.
Burglar Breaks Into Famous Thai Actress’s House in Phuket
The Cherng Talay Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the bodies on Thursday (June 29th) at a hotel in Cherng Talay. They arrived at the scene to find two bodies on a bed, a 63 year old male and 66 year old female. They were both originally South Koreans but they had gained American citizenship.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.