South Korean Couple with American Nationality Found Dead in Phuket

TN July 1, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




A South Korean couple who also had dual American nationality were found dead on a bed at a hotel in Thalang along with two syringes.

Burglar Breaks Into Famous Thai Actress’s House in Phuket

The Cherng Talay Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the bodies on Thursday (June 29th) at a hotel in Cherng Talay. They arrived at the scene to find two bodies on a bed, a 63 year old male and 66 year old female. They were both originally South Koreans but they had gained American citizenship.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Barricades set on fire in Paris. Gendarmerie deployed after massive riots across France.

Third day of unrest in France: 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire

TN June 30, 2023 0
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

TN June 30, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Leader Denies Rumours on House Speaker Post

TN June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Siam area in Pathum Wan

Underage customers found in pub-front food shop in Pathum Wan

TN July 1, 2023 0
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

South Korean Couple with American Nationality Found Dead in Phuket

TN July 1, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0
Barricades set on fire in Paris. Gendarmerie deployed after massive riots across France.

Third day of unrest in France: 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire

TN June 30, 2023 0
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

TN June 30, 2023 0