510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port
Thai anti-narcotics and customs officials seized 510.7 tonnes of aniline, contained in 22 tanks and destined for Laos, at the warehouse for dangerous chemicals in Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province on Wednesday.
Laem Chabang Port Customs Office arrested 126,000 kgs of Sulfuric acid
Wichai Chaimongkhon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said Friday that the aniline was imported into Thailand by two logistics companies, but without import permits for Category 3 dangerous substances, making it subject to confiscation.
