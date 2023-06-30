510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province. Photo: Cpl. Wesley Timm / United States Marines Corps.




Thai anti-narcotics and customs officials seized 510.7 tonnes of aniline, contained in 22 tanks and destined for Laos, at the warehouse for dangerous chemicals in Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province on Wednesday.

Laem Chabang Port Customs Office arrested 126,000 kgs of Sulfuric acid

Wichai Chaimongkhon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said Friday that the aniline was imported into Thailand by two logistics companies, but without import permits for Category 3 dangerous substances, making it subject to confiscation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

