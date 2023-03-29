Laem Chabang Port Customs Office arrested 126,000 kgs of Sulfuric acid









CHONBURI (NNT) – Following the policy of prime minister Mr. Prayut Chan-o-cha to enhance cooperations between relevant government agencies in detecting chemicals use for producing narcotic precursors, Mr. Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director General of Thai Customs Department, has commanded Mr. Pongthep Buasap acting as Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, Mrs. Nantita Sirikup as Deputy Director General of Thai Customs Department, Mr. Tawal Rodjit as Director of Enforcement Division, Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laemchabang Port Customs Office and each Customs sector to focus on controlling narcotics and precursors while emphasizing that such control would not be a barrier for any relevant industrial entrepreneurs.

Laem Chabang Port in Bang Lamung, Chonburi

On 28 March 2023, at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province, Mr. Julapong Thaveesri as Director General of Department of Industrial Works, Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laemchabang Port Customs Office, Mr. Varis Visantanon as Expert on Cargo Inspection Techniques, Mr. Prasit Deejongcharoen as Director of Customs Control Section, Mr. Thitiphong Khumphuy as Director of Customs Service Section 1 and Mr. Setthawut Chantrawattana as Director of X-Ray and Technology Center, together with Department of Industrial Works, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) of Ministry of Justice, and the Royal Thai Police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Armed Forces Security Center, held a press conference to announce the seizure of transit Sulfuric acid weighing 12,600 kgs in 5 containers with an estimated value of 12.6 million Baht.

