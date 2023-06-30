Third day of unrest in France: 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire

Macron’s France is on fire again. The death last Tuesday of a 17-year-old Maghrebi who was driving without a license has led to heavy clashes between citizens of African origin and the French police.









The death of a 17-year-old minor of North African origin, who was shot dead last Tuesday in the French city of Nanterre by a policeman who tried to arrest him for driving without a license, continues to generate violent protests throughout the country.

The young man, who had a record for driving without a license, was driving a rental sports car last Tuesday when he was the subject of a police chase after two officers pointed their guns at him and asked him to stop the engine. Instead, he sped up to flee and one of the police officers shot him, killing him.

This Friday marks the third day of riots, which have already resulted in more than 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire. In addition, 875 people have already been arrested, most of them between 14 and 18 years old, and more than 250 officers have been injured.

But tension continues to rise in France. Some places such as Strasbourg are experiencing “scenes of panic” following the authorities’ use of “tear gas”. After the looting at an Apple store in the city of Strasbourg became known, the riots have continued. Shortly after, altercations have broken out at the entrance of the National Opera in Strasbourg, France Bleu reports.

In a press release, the police union Aliance Police Nationale and Policemen of the UNSA have declared that they can no longer put up with “the dictatorship of violent minorities” (Africans), stating that they are in a combat against these “noxious” groups, according to the press release. They thus demand that all possible measures be taken to “re-establish the rule of law as soon as possible”, since, in their opinion, France is “at war”.

France’s prime minister Emmanuel Macron announced Friday that armored gendarmerie vehicles have been deployed to mitigate possible disturbances, Le Parisien reports. “Additional mobile forces” will also be deployed, they announced.

Incidents also affect the world of the entertainment industry. The authorities have announced the cancellation of the concerts of the artist Mylène Farmer. These were scheduled for Friday night and Saturday night, according to Le Parisien.

On the other hand, Austria has warned its citizens of an “unstable” situation in France due to the riots unleashed by the death of a young man shot by a policeman, and especially advises against traveling to the suburbs of Paris. “Due to the riots originating in Nanterre, the security situation in the Ile de France (the Paris region) and other major French cities is unstable,” warns the Austrian Foreign Ministry on its official website, where it updated travel recommendations to France this Friday. “Travel to the suburbs around Paris should be avoided,” the ministry adds.

In recent decades, France has already experienced several episodes of riots in different urban centers. The most notorious took place in 2005 as a result of the death of two teenagers who were electrocuted to death in a transformer in which they were hiding while fleeing from the police.

