Burglar Breaks Into Famous Thai Actress’s House in Phuket
A thief broke into a famous Thai actress’s house in Phuket and allegedly stole a hundred thousand baht or about 3,000 USD.
Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying holidays on Sattahip beach
The famous Thai actress Napakpapa ‘Ma Mee’ Nakprasit posted on her personal social media this week stating that a thief who was caught on CCTV footage broke into her luxury house in a housing estate in Cherng Talay, Thalang on the night of April 17th.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.