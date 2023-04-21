Burglar Breaks Into Famous Thai Actress’s House in Phuket

TN April 21, 2023 0
House in Choeng Thale, Phuket

House in Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




A thief broke into a famous Thai actress’s house in Phuket and allegedly stole a hundred thousand baht or about 3,000 USD.

Wanted burglars arrested while enjoying holidays on Sattahip beach

The famous Thai actress Napakpapa ‘Ma Mee’ Nakprasit posted on her personal social media this week stating that a thief who was caught on CCTV footage broke into her luxury house in a housing estate in Cherng Talay, Thalang on the night of April 17th.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

American Tourist Attacked by Nightclub Guards in Rawai, Guard Fined

TN April 19, 2023 0
TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Famous French Motorbike Racer Injured After Motorbike Crash in Phuket

TN April 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A woman using Twitter on a tablet in a car.

Twitter has started to remove the blue tick from all non-paying users

TN April 21, 2023 0
Beach in Banglamung District, Chonburi

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

TN April 21, 2023 0
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

TN April 21, 2023 0
Sattahip District in Chonburi province

Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land in Sattahip

TN April 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate wearing a smoking jacket

American Youtuber Famous in Thailand to Box in Influencer Boxing Contest

TN April 21, 2023 0