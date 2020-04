PanARMENIAN.Net – Facebook has added a wave of new video-calling features to WhatsApp, Messenger and its main app, following increased demand for social video calling, the BBC reports.

New Messenger Rooms will let people start group video chats that can be joined by up to 50 people.

The company said it released the features earlier than planned due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

