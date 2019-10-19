Sat. Oct 19th, 2019

Facebook Thailand launches fake news checker

14 mins ago TN
Facebook Icon at Facebook event

Facebook Icon at Facebook event. Image: m. m. h. / Public Domain Pictures.net.


BANGKOK (NNT) – To curb the proliferation of fake news on social media, causing misunderstandings among the general public, Facebook Thailand has initiated action.

Facebook Thailand has launched a fake news checker function, to reduce the spread of fake news and help improve the quality of online content. The check function was developed by Facebook and AFP news agency, and certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which will verify the content, images, and videos posted on Facebook. Posts which are found to be fake news, or to have misleading titles, will have their visibility adjusted downwards. Users will receive a warning when trying to share flagged posts. Pages found to be sharing fake news will also have their visibility reduced, and will not be allowed to use revenue functions, and may face termination.

Full story: NNT

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

