17 indicted in connection with the Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform









Kong Salak Plus CEO Panthawat Nakvisut was among 17 suspects indicted today (Friday) by public prosecutors on charges of operating an online gambling platform and money laundering.

Legal Action Expected against Mungkornfa Lottery Co

Pongsathorn Inamnuay, director of Department of Special Investigation’s centre for illegal narcotics cases, said that the attorney-general had approved the indictments of 41 suspects, but only 17, including Panthawat, appeared in the Criminal Court for indictment, adding that four others are currently being held on remand and the remainder are at large.

By Thai PBS World

