Helicopteres Used to Fight Forest Fires in Nakhon Nayok

TN April 21, 2023 0
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen. Photo: Alec Wilson.




NAKHON NAYOK, April 21 (TNA) – Firefighters are battling forest fires that reignited on Khao Tabaek in Nakhon Nayok, one kilometer away from the Khao Yai National Park.

The fire erupted on the left side of the shooting range of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy near the site of the wildfire, which occurred on March 29.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

