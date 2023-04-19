Over 100 golf carts burned in Nakhon Nayok army academy parking lot









More than 100 golf carts were damaged by fire in the parking facility in the compound of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in Mueang district of Nakhon Nayok province last night (Tuesday).

Police initially believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the parking facility, which also provides the cart recharging service. An investigation is under way.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

