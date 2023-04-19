American Tourist Attacked by Nightclub Guards in Rawai, Guard Fined

TN April 19, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




An American tourist was attacked by the security guards of a nightclub in Rawai which went viral on social media, however, the story ended with all parties pleased and the guards apologizing.

Pattaya Nightclub Guards Reportedly Attack Indian Tourist over Argument

The Chalong Police Chief Colonel Ekkarat Plaiduang told the Phuket Express about the situation on Monday morning (April 17th). On April 9th MR. (name removed), 33, an American national, filed a report about the incident to the Chalong Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Famous French Motorbike Racer Injured After Motorbike Crash in Phuket

TN April 14, 2023 0
Patong Beach in Phuket at night.

Phuket Authorities Inspect Ship Turned Into Entertainment Venue

TN April 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Giant Panda Chuang Chuang at Chiang Mai Zoo

Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

TN April 20, 2023 0
Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands

American Tourist Drowns at the Viking Cave in Krabi

TN April 20, 2023 0
Koh Tachai, Similan Islands

Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season

TN April 20, 2023 0