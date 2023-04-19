American Tourist Attacked by Nightclub Guards in Rawai, Guard Fined









An American tourist was attacked by the security guards of a nightclub in Rawai which went viral on social media, however, the story ended with all parties pleased and the guards apologizing.

Pattaya Nightclub Guards Reportedly Attack Indian Tourist over Argument

The Chalong Police Chief Colonel Ekkarat Plaiduang told the Phuket Express about the situation on Monday morning (April 17th). On April 9th MR. (name removed), 33, an American national, filed a report about the incident to the Chalong Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





