Health Ministry Prepared for Potential COVID Wave









BANGKOK (NNT) – Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Songkran holidays, the Ministry of Public Health has said it is ready to accommodate potential COVID patients. The ministry has prepared healthcare measures such as medicines, medical supplies and enough hospital beds to handle the situation.

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 using antigen tests can register to see a doctor online, inquire about and pay for their medication, and receive free medicine deliveries. There are several applications available for this service, with the “Total Telemed” mobile app accepting all types of COVID patients and the “MorDee”, “Saluber MD”, and “Clicknic” apps accepting non-608 patients. The 608-group of patients refer to those over the age of 60, people with one or more chronic diseases, and pregnant women.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

