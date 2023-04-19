Health Ministry Prepared for Potential COVID Wave

TN April 19, 2023 0
Songkran in Silom Road

Songkran in Silom Road, Bangkok. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Songkran holidays, the Ministry of Public Health has said it is ready to accommodate potential COVID patients. The ministry has prepared healthcare measures such as medicines, medical supplies and enough hospital beds to handle the situation.

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 using antigen tests can register to see a doctor online, inquire about and pay for their medication, and receive free medicine deliveries. There are several applications available for this service, with the “Total Telemed” mobile app accepting all types of COVID patients and the “MorDee”, “Saluber MD”, and “Clicknic” apps accepting non-608 patients. The 608-group of patients refer to those over the age of 60, people with one or more chronic diseases, and pregnant women.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Expressway in central Bangkok

Bangkok Records Most Deaths from Road Accidents during Songkran Holiday

TN April 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Giant Panda Chuang Chuang at Chiang Mai Zoo

Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

TN April 20, 2023 0
Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands

American Tourist Drowns at the Viking Cave in Krabi

TN April 20, 2023 0
Koh Tachai, Similan Islands

Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season

TN April 20, 2023 0