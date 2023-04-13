Forest Fires Start Up Again in Nakhon Nayok Province









NAKHON NAYOK (NNT) – Forest fires have reignited in Nakhon Nayok province, prompting authorities to dispatch helicopters and water trucks to keep the blazes from reaching Khao Yai National Park.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Acting Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, reported that firefighters are working to suppress the fires at Ban Wang Ree, which is close to Khao Yai national park. Authorities have set up fire breaks in the area to keep the wildfires at bay and keep them from spreading to the national park.

According to reports, fires have rekindled at the Khao Nang Dam and are spreading toward Khao Tabaek, located near Saraburi province.

