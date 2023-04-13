Forest Fires Start Up Again in Nakhon Nayok Province

TN April 13, 2023 0
Firefighter and fire blaze

Firefighter observing a fire blaze. Photo by Public Domain (Good Free Photos).




NAKHON NAYOK (NNT) – Forest fires have reignited in Nakhon Nayok province, prompting authorities to dispatch helicopters and water trucks to keep the blazes from reaching Khao Yai National Park.

Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Acting Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, reported that firefighters are working to suppress the fires at Ban Wang Ree, which is close to Khao Yai national park. Authorities have set up fire breaks in the area to keep the wildfires at bay and keep them from spreading to the national park.

According to reports, fires have rekindled at the Khao Nang Dam and are spreading toward Khao Tabaek, located near Saraburi province.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai had the most hotspots on Friday: GISTDA

TN April 15, 2023 0
Chiang Rai

Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

TN April 12, 2023 0
A temple in Lamphun town.

Myanmar woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun

TN April 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

TN April 16, 2023 0
Thai Mango sticy rice dessert

TAT and Eat Thai Organize Floating Food Festival in Bangkok

TN April 15, 2023 0
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

TN April 15, 2023 0
Subaru Japanese police car

Japanese Prime Minister evacuated after explosion at meeting

TN April 15, 2023 0