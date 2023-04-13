Summer storms forecast for most of Thailand this weekend









Most of Thailand, except for the south, is expected to see summer storms this weekend, which will bring rain, strong winds and hail to some areas, according to the Meteorological Department today (Thursday).

Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week

A moderate cold front from China is expected to cover Thailand’s north-east and the South China Sea. This will intensify the southerly and south-easterly winds and bring humidity from the Gulf and South China Sea to the northern, north-eastern, central and eastern regions of Thailand, said the department.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

