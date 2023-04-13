Road safety tightened after Songkran travel kills 63 in 2 days

Maha Chakkapat Road in Chachoengsao

Maha Chakkapat Road in Chachoengsao. Photo: Thanapas som.




The total number of road deaths during the first two days of Songkran holiday travel rose to 63, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Thursday.

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

Road accident statistics were collected from the first two days of this year’s holiday on Thursday morning, DDPM director-general Boontham Lertsukekasem said.

