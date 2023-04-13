Road safety tightened after Songkran travel kills 63 in 2 days









The total number of road deaths during the first two days of Songkran holiday travel rose to 63, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Thursday.

27 killed, 287 injured on first day of Songkran travel

Road accident statistics were collected from the first two days of this year’s holiday on Thursday morning, DDPM director-general Boontham Lertsukekasem said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





