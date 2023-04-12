Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight









Three suspected drug smugglers were killed and 160,000 speed pills, 5.6kg of heroin and some raw opium were seized following an exchange of gunfire along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai on Tuesday night.

The clash began after a military patrol spotted a group of five to seven men carrying rucksacks along the border in tambon Mae Salong Nok of Mae Fah Luang district on Tuesday night. The soldiers asked the men to stop for a search but the latter opened fire, prompting the troops to fire back. The exchange of gunfire lasted about five minutes before the men fled in darkness.

