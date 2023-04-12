Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

TN April 12, 2023 0
Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai forest. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Three suspected drug smugglers were killed and 160,000 speed pills, 5.6kg of heroin and some raw opium were seized following an exchange of gunfire along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai on Tuesday night.

Party drugs disguised as drinks and coffee packs for sale on TikTok: ONCB

The clash began after a military patrol spotted a group of five to seven men carrying rucksacks along the border in tambon Mae Salong Nok of Mae Fah Luang district on Tuesday night. The soldiers asked the men to stop for a search but the latter opened fire, prompting the troops to fire back. The exchange of gunfire lasted about five minutes before the men fled in darkness.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A temple in Lamphun town.

Myanmar woman, young son beaten to death in Lamphun

TN April 11, 2023 0
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Thick smog continues in upper North

TN April 10, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Huge drug haul seized from a truck in Sukhothai province

TN April 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Rai

Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

TN April 12, 2023 0
Red and pink tablets

Party drugs disguised as drinks and coffee packs for sale on TikTok: ONCB

TN April 12, 2023 0
Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

Mo Chit Bus Terminal Crowded as Songkran Revellers Return Home

TN April 12, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay

TN April 12, 2023 0
Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya

Koh Lan Faces Water Shortage as Daily Tourist Arrivals Surge

TN April 12, 2023 0