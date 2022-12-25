December 25, 2022

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

4 hours ago TN
A roundabout in Sisaket

A roundabout in Sisaket town. Photo: Sujeong. CC BY 3.0.




Police raided a reportedly unlicensed pub in Sisaket province and found over 40 pub-goers who were still underage yesterday, December 24th.

The unnamed venue located in the Pho subdistrict of Mueang district, Sisaket, was still packed with pub-goers although it was already past the legal closing time for night venues, according to Sisaket police.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPN National



