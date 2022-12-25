40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket









Police raided a reportedly unlicensed pub in Sisaket province and found over 40 pub-goers who were still underage yesterday, December 24th.

The unnamed venue located in the Pho subdistrict of Mueang district, Sisaket, was still packed with pub-goers although it was already past the legal closing time for night venues, according to Sisaket police.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPN National

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





