December 25, 2022

Royal Thai Police orders officers to stop revealing nationality information of foreigners arrested to the media

4 hours ago TN
Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand

Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Image: Krittaya.




According to Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj, Thai police are being ordered to no longer give nationality information of foreigners arrested for alleged crimes in Thailand to the media.

The order was issued late last night, Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022, to all provincial police bureaus in Thailand.

According to Roi, the order is after “requests” made by unidentified countries ambassadors who felt reports of their citizens allegedly commiting crimes hurt what they called the positive image of their respective countries.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



