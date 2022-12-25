Royal Thai Navy finds another two deceased bodies believed to be sunken HTMS Sukhothai’s crewmen
The commander of the 1st Naval Region announced the discovery of another two dead bodies believed to be those of missing crewmen of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai.
Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the 1st Naval Region, said the bodies were found at 8 PM last night, December 24th, and would be transported to the mainland by HTMS Kraburi and HTMS Narathiwat. One of the bodies was later identified as Waraphong Bunsakorn, a crewman of the corvette, according to the commander.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express
