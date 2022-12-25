December 25, 2022

Royal Thai Navy finds another two deceased bodies believed to be sunken HTMS Sukhothai’s crewmen

4 hours ago TN
HTMS Sukhothai (FS-442) vessel ship

Royal Thai Navy HTMS Sukhothai (FS-442) corvette. Photo: กองทัพเรือ Royal Thai Navy / Facebook.




The commander of the 1st Naval Region announced the discovery of another two dead bodies believed to be those of missing crewmen of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the 1st Naval Region, said the bodies were found at 8 PM last night, December 24th, and would be transported to the mainland by HTMS Kraburi and HTMS Narathiwat. One of the bodies was later identified as Waraphong Bunsakorn, a crewman of the corvette, according to the commander.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

British tourist rescued after a fall from cliff in Koh Samui

4 hours ago TN
Fishing boats in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Six more bodies of HTMS Sukhothai’s crew found floating in Gulf of Thailand

1 day ago TN
View of the sea in Bang Saphan, Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Body of missing HTMS Sukhothai crew member found at sea

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HTMS Sukhothai (FS-442) vessel ship

Royal Thai Navy finds another two deceased bodies believed to be sunken HTMS Sukhothai’s crewmen

4 hours ago TN
Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand

Royal Thai Police orders officers to stop revealing nationality information of foreigners arrested to the media

4 hours ago TN
A roundabout in Sisaket

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

4 hours ago TN
Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

British tourist rescued after a fall from cliff in Koh Samui

4 hours ago TN
Nakhon Ratchasima Train Station

Train lovers start bidding farewell to Korat station

4 hours ago TN