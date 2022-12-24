December 24, 2022

Six more bodies of HTMS Sukhothai’s crew found floating in Gulf of Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Fishing boats in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Fishing boats in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: Mozhar.




The team searching for crew, missing from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, found six more bodies drifting at sea off the Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan today (Saturday), reducing those still unaccounted for to 16, according to the Royal Thai Navy.

The remains were recovered by naval vessels and taken ashore for identification by forensic science officials, he said.

By Thai PBS World

