Body of missing HTMS Sukhothai crew member found at sea









One of the 23 missing crew of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai was found dead this evening (Friday) and was recovered from the sea by HTMS Bang Rachan near the location of the sunken vessel.

Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said Friday night that the body was found drifting at sea at about 4.15pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

