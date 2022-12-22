December 22, 2022

HTMS Sukhothai: Shipwrecked fisherman found alive, roped to dead crewmates

19 mins ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Port of Songkhla viewed from Songkhla district. Photo: Oatz.




SONGKHLA: A shipwrecked fisherman was found floating in the sea roped to three dead crewmates about 30 hours after their trawler sank during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand.

HTMS Tor 992 brought Sia Soy, a Cambodian national, and the three dead crewmen to the Songkhla naval base on Wednesday night. They had been transferred from another fishing boat which rescued them from the sea.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Koh Samui Airport

Australian Man Arrested at Samui Airport with 96 Bullets and Disassembled Firearm

15 mins ago TN
Boat in Khlong Phrao, Chumphon

Another empty life raft washes ashore in Lang Suan district of Chumphon

18 mins ago TN
2011 Thailand floods

Floods Hit 15 Districts of Songkhla, 1 Killed

22 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Koh Samui Airport

Australian Man Arrested at Samui Airport with 96 Bullets and Disassembled Firearm

15 mins ago TN
Boat in Khlong Phrao, Chumphon

Another empty life raft washes ashore in Lang Suan district of Chumphon

18 mins ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

HTMS Sukhothai: Shipwrecked fisherman found alive, roped to dead crewmates

19 mins ago TN
2011 Thailand floods

Floods Hit 15 Districts of Songkhla, 1 Killed

22 mins ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Escape attempt from Bangkok Criminal Court foiled

27 mins ago TN