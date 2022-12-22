Another empty life raft washes ashore in Lang Suan district of Chumphon









A second empty life raft, possibly from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, was found washed ashore in Lang Suan district of Chumphon province on Thursday, as the search for the 23 missing crew continues.

The first empty life raft was found drifting at sea about 30km off the coast of Lamae district yesterday (Wednesday) by the crew of a trawler.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

