December 22, 2022

Australian Man Arrested at Samui Airport with 96 Bullets and Disassembled Firearm

15 mins ago TN
Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui International Airport, owned by Bangkok Airways. Photo: Binderdonedat.




An Australian man was arrested at the Samui International Airport with 96 bullets and an object similar to a gun that appeared to be a dissembled firearm. He claimed he needed them for self-defense.

The Surat Thani Immigration Office told the Phuket Express today (December 22nd) that they have arrested Mr. Mark Bassett, 41, an Australian national, at the Samui International Airport. Seized from him was an object similar to a gun (in separate parts) and 96 bullets.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



