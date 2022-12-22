Australian Man Arrested at Samui Airport with 96 Bullets and Disassembled Firearm









An Australian man was arrested at the Samui International Airport with 96 bullets and an object similar to a gun that appeared to be a dissembled firearm. He claimed he needed them for self-defense.

The Surat Thani Immigration Office told the Phuket Express today (December 22nd) that they have arrested Mr. Mark Bassett, 41, an Australian national, at the Samui International Airport. Seized from him was an object similar to a gun (in separate parts) and 96 bullets.

