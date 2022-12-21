December 21, 2022

Opposition demand Prayut’s resignation as defence minister over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy

5 hours ago
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department.




Thailand’s opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from his position as Defence Minister, to demonstrate responsibility over the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night.

The opposition also plans to submit an interpellation to the House on Thursday, seeking a clarification from General Prayut over the tragic incident, in which six crew members of the sunken ship have been found dead and 23 are still missing.

By Thai PBS World

