Opposition demand Prayut’s resignation as defence minister over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy









Thailand’s opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from his position as Defence Minister, to demonstrate responsibility over the sinking of HTMS Sukhothai in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night.

The opposition also plans to submit an interpellation to the House on Thursday, seeking a clarification from General Prayut over the tragic incident, in which six crew members of the sunken ship have been found dead and 23 are still missing.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

