Confirmation New Year celebrations can go ahead despite COVID-19
New Year celebrations can be held as normal despite the rise in Covid-19 infections a senior medical official confirmed on Wednesday, saying the situation is controllable.
Health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong gave the assurance after a meeting of the National Disease Control Committee.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
