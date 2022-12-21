December 21, 2022

Confirmation New Year celebrations can go ahead despite COVID-19

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Lerdsuwa.




New Year celebrations can be held as normal despite the rise in Covid-19 infections a senior medical official confirmed on Wednesday, saying the situation is controllable.

Health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong gave the assurance after a meeting of the National Disease Control Committee.

