Confirmation New Year celebrations can go ahead despite COVID-19

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Lerdsuwa.









New Year celebrations can be held as normal despite the rise in Covid-19 infections a senior medical official confirmed on Wednesday, saying the situation is controllable.

Health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong gave the assurance after a meeting of the National Disease Control Committee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





