Daily 50,000 Bus Passengers Expected during New Year









BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – State-run Transport Co expects about 50,000 people will board inter-provincial buses per day during the New Year holiday. The traffic will rise because the situation of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic improves.

Transport Co chairman Sorapong Paitoonpong said that 50,000 people would board inter-provincial buses a day on Dec 28 and the exodus traffic would rise to 55,000 a day on Dec 29. For return trips, inter-provincial buses would serve 53,000 people a day on Jan 2 and 3. Transport Co prepared 3,200-4,000 bus trips a day during the New Year holiday, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

