December 21, 2022

Daily 50,000 Bus Passengers Expected during New Year

6 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – State-run Transport Co expects about 50,000 people will board inter-provincial buses per day during the New Year holiday. The traffic will rise because the situation of the two-year COVID-19 pandemic improves.

Transport Co chairman Sorapong Paitoonpong said that 50,000 people would board inter-provincial buses a day on Dec 28 and the exodus traffic would rise to 55,000 a day on Dec 29. For return trips, inter-provincial buses would serve 53,000 people a day on Jan 2 and 3. Transport Co prepared 3,200-4,000 bus trips a day during the New Year holiday, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection

Confirmation New Year celebrations can go ahead despite COVID-19

5 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Opposition demand Prayut’s resignation as defence minister over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy

5 hours ago TN
MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter

Six crew from sunken Thai Navy vessel found dead, one rescued safely

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

New Year lights at Ratchaprasong intersection

Confirmation New Year celebrations can go ahead despite COVID-19

5 hours ago TN
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Opposition demand Prayut’s resignation as defence minister over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy

5 hours ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

74 Year-Old British Man Arrested in Koh Samui for 38 Days of Overstay

6 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Daily 50,000 Bus Passengers Expected during New Year

6 hours ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

Pattaya Makes Preparations for New Year’s Countdown

6 hours ago TN