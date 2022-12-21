74 Year-Old British Man Arrested in Koh Samui for 38 Days of Overstay









The Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested a British national in front of a hotel on the Cherng Mon – Chaweng Road in Bo Phut sub-district, Koh Samui District.

He is now at 38 days of overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand according to police. He was taken to the Bo Phut Police Station to face overstaying charges. It was unclear why he had overstayed his visa.

