December 21, 2022

74 Year-Old British Man Arrested in Koh Samui for 38 Days of Overstay

6 hours ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Busy road in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province. Photo: Luigi Rosa / flickr.




The Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested a British national in front of a hotel on the Cherng Mon – Chaweng Road in Bo Phut sub-district, Koh Samui District.

He is now at 38 days of overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand according to police. He was taken to the Bo Phut Police Station to face overstaying charges. It was unclear why he had overstayed his visa.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawa
TPNNational



