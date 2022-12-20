December 20, 2022

Six crew from sunken Thai Navy vessel found dead, one rescued safely

2 hours ago TN
MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter

MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the Blackhawks of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron Fifteen (HM-15). Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate Airman Jordon R. Beesley.




Seven crew members of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai were found drifting in the Gulf of Thailand today, but only one of them had survived, according to the Chief-of-Staff of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Admiral Cholathit Navanukroh.

He said that autopsies will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, Admiral Choengchai Chomchoenpaet said that the Navy will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause of the sinking of the vessel and into a report that there were insufficient life vests on board for all 106 crew members.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew

11 hours ago TN
Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan

No charges against Thaksin or Yingluck over controversial G-to-G rice deals

11 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

Thai Navy scales down search areas for 31 missing soldiers

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry services in Koh Samui reopen every half hour

46 mins ago TN
MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter

Six crew from sunken Thai Navy vessel found dead, one rescued safely

2 hours ago TN
Thai ambulance

Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi

3 hours ago TN
Floods in Southern Thailand

Floods hit 64,400 homes in South

11 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew

11 hours ago TN