Six crew from sunken Thai Navy vessel found dead, one rescued safely

MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the Blackhawks of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron Fifteen (HM-15). Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate Airman Jordon R. Beesley.









Seven crew members of the ill-fated HTMS Sukhothai were found drifting in the Gulf of Thailand today, but only one of them had survived, according to the Chief-of-Staff of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Admiral Cholathit Navanukroh.

He said that autopsies will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, Admiral Choengchai Chomchoenpaet said that the Navy will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause of the sinking of the vessel and into a report that there were insufficient life vests on board for all 106 crew members.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





