Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi









Eleven foreign nationals, who were not identified by authorities, were injured this morning in Phetchaburi, Thailand when the tour bus they were riding in crashed into a power pole in Kaeng Krachan.

The accident happened around 4:00 A.M. on the Phetkasem Highway when, according to passengers, two drivers were switching turns at the wheel without stopping the bus first. A total of nineteen passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, all foreigners, including a child. Luckily, according to police, none of the tourists were seriously injured.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

