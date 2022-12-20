Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi
Eleven foreign nationals, who were not identified by authorities, were injured this morning in Phetchaburi, Thailand when the tour bus they were riding in crashed into a power pole in Kaeng Krachan.
The accident happened around 4:00 A.M. on the Phetkasem Highway when, according to passengers, two drivers were switching turns at the wheel without stopping the bus first. A total of nineteen passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, all foreigners, including a child. Luckily, according to police, none of the tourists were seriously injured.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.