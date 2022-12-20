December 20, 2022

Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi

3 hours ago TN
Thai ambulance

Toyota Thai ambulance lights and siren. Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.




Eleven foreign nationals, who were not identified by authorities, were injured this morning in Phetchaburi, Thailand when the tour bus they were riding in crashed into a power pole in Kaeng Krachan.

The accident happened around 4:00 A.M. on the Phetkasem Highway when, according to passengers, two drivers were switching turns at the wheel without stopping the bus first. A total of nineteen passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, all foreigners, including a child. Luckily, according to police, none of the tourists were seriously injured.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thai political party deputy leader arrested for alleged murder in Nakhon Nayok

12 hours ago TN
Thai elephant

Hungry wild elephants ‘knock’ on villagers’ doors in Prachin Buri

3 days ago TN
Elephants playing football in Thailand

Football Friendly Match between School Children and Elephants Held in Ayutthaya

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry services in Koh Samui reopen every half hour

45 mins ago TN
MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter

Six crew from sunken Thai Navy vessel found dead, one rescued safely

2 hours ago TN
Thai ambulance

Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi

3 hours ago TN
Floods in Southern Thailand

Floods hit 64,400 homes in South

11 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew

11 hours ago TN