December 20, 2022

Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew

10 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Royal Thai Navy patrol boat and ships. Photo: Michael Ard, U.S. Navy.




PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 20 (TNA) – Scuba divers from the Sattahip Naval Base were deployed to search for 30 sailors who went missing after HTMS Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand off Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The sea there was not as rough as it had been two days ago and personnel from increased air and sea search and rescue missions were confident they would find the missing sailors.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan

No charges against Thaksin or Yingluck over controversial G-to-G rice deals

16 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

Thai Navy scales down search areas for 31 missing soldiers

13 hours ago TN
The Royal Thai Navy’s Ratanakosin-class corvette, HMS Sukhothai moored at a pier

Thai navy vessel with crew of 106 sinks in rough seas in Gulf of Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Floods in Southern Thailand

Floods hit 64,400 homes in South

4 seconds ago TN
Royal Thai Navy patrol boat

Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew

10 mins ago TN
Thai ambulance

Alleged Drunk Driver in Pattaya Severely Injures Russian Motorist

12 mins ago TN
Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan

No charges against Thaksin or Yingluck over controversial G-to-G rice deals

16 mins ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Visits Phuket to Monitor Flood Situation

26 mins ago TN