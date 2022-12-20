Search, Rescue Efforts Under Way for 30 Missing Thai Navy Crew









PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 20 (TNA) – Scuba divers from the Sattahip Naval Base were deployed to search for 30 sailors who went missing after HTMS Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand off Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The sea there was not as rough as it had been two days ago and personnel from increased air and sea search and rescue missions were confident they would find the missing sailors.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





