December 20, 2022

Floods hit 64,400 homes in South

11 hours ago TN
Floods in Southern Thailand

Floods in Southern Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Flooding has affected more than 64,400 households in nine southern provinces since Sunday and persists in seven provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Tuesday.

Days of heavy rain from Sunday to Tuesday brought flash floods, landslides and gusty winds to the nine provinces of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



