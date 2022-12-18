December 19, 2022

Train services from Bangkok to Hat Yai disrupted by flooding in Songkhla

14 hours ago TN
Bangkok railway station

Bangkok railway station. Image: nathantwarne (Pixabay).




Southern train services from Bangkok to Hat Yai have been disrupted by flooding in Hat Yai, forcing all trains to stop at Kuan Niang station, according to the State Railway of Thailand.

Bangkok-bound services from Hat Yai are also disrupted.

Additionally, train services from Hat Yai to Padang Besar in Sadao district remain suspended, following December 3rd bomb attack on a freight train in Sadao district, heavily damaging the tracks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Leave a Reply

