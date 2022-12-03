3 killed in another blast at scene of Saturday’s train derailment in Songkhla









Three Thai railway officials have been killed and four others injured in an explosion this morning (Tuesday), about 200 metres from the scene of a blast on Saturday, when a freight train, travelling from Hat Yai town to Padang Besar border town, was derailed.

The three men were among a group of seven employees of the State Railway of Thailand assigned to repair the damaged rail tracks and remove derailed carriages from the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

