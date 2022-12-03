December 6, 2022

3 killed in another blast at scene of Saturday’s train derailment in Songkhla

7 hours ago TN
Passenger train rolling through Bangkok, Thailand.

Passenger train in Thailand. Photo: Daniel Foster / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Three Thai railway officials have been killed and four others injured in an explosion this morning (Tuesday), about 200 metres from the scene of a blast on Saturday, when a freight train, travelling from Hat Yai town to Padang Besar border town, was derailed.

The three men were among a group of seven employees of the State Railway of Thailand assigned to repair the damaged rail tracks and remove derailed carriages from the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags:

