December 6, 2022

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

7 hours ago TN
White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

White Tesla electric car driving on the Road. Photo: Matt Weissinger / Pexels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Tesla Motors, Inc is looking to launch in Thailand this month after boosting its hiring efforts in the kingdom.

The automaker, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, faces stiff competition from Chinese players already present in the electric vehicle (EV) market, such as Great Wall Motors with its Ora Good Cat subcompact EV and Hozon Auto with its Neta V electric sports utility vehicle.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



