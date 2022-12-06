December 6, 2022

Shopee Stops Payment via Bank Accounts

7 hours ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Man holding an Apple iPhone 14 Pro smartphone. Photo: lukgehr / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, Dec 6 (TNA) – Online platform Shoppee stopped receiving payment via bank accounts after a customer lost tens of thousands of baht from a bank account that was linked with its application.

The movement followed the case of a Shoppee app user who lost the money although the user did not make any transaction. After the complaint was posted on social media, about 100 other people said they shared the same fate.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



