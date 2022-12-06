December 6, 2022

Wild elephants strand tourists in Khao Yai

7 hours ago TN
Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai

Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai. Image: Kawpodmd.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large number of tourists were left stranded on a road out of Khao Yai National Park for over an hour after a long holiday when the road to Pak Chong district was blocked by wild elephants late on Monday afternoon.

Park officials closed the road and did not allow vehicles carrying tourists to proceed with their journey out of the park for safety reasons after a herd of about 10 wild elephants began roaming along the road as it was getting dark.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



