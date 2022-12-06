December 6, 2022

Thai Man Says Killing a Cat Was Self-Defense Right

8 hours ago TN
Cats in Koh Samed, Rayong, Thailand

Cats in Koh Samet, Rayong, Thailand. Photo: Steve. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 6 (TNA) – A man, 68, acknowledged two charges after killing a young​ cat and insisted that he had his right to protect himself and his property.

The man was seen in a video clip killing a cat by smashing it against the ground before the eyes of its owner. It was a four-month-old male cat, half-Persian-half-Scottish. The incident happened on Dec 4.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

